WATCH: SOU holds another ‘financial town hall’ meeting

ASHLAND, Ore. – The final town hall for Southern Oregon University‘s “realignment plan” is Thursday.

The university hopes to erase a projected $14 million deficit by 2026.

SOU’s realignment plan will be presented to the board of trustees later this month.

Last month, SOU President Dr. Rick Bailey revealed a draft of the realignment plan. In it, around 83 jobs, or 13% of the university’s workforce, could be eliminated.

Many of them are positions that will not be filled but about two dozen people will be laid off.

We don’t know if anything new will be revealed during the town hall, but President Bailey made it clear in the last town hall the plan is not yet been finalized.