Tornado hits Missouri state capital

JEFFERSON CITY, Miss. (CNN) – A tornado that hit Jefferson City, Missouri overnight left at least 20 people hurt.
The twister hit shortly before midnight Wednesday and sent debris swirling more than two miles into the air.
The tornado in the state’s capital was part of a storm system that has ravaged the Central U.S. over the past several days.
At least 29 tornadoes were reported in the region within a 24-hour period.
One that hit Golden City, Missouri—which is about 150 miles away from Jefferson City—killed three people Wednesday.
And rainfall in Tulsa, Oklahoma is threatening a nearby dam that could force residents of that city to evacuate quickly if it fails.
As the storm system continues to move east, areas of Texas, Kansas, Ohio and Pennsylvania could see similar severe weather.
The storm has produced more than 170 tornadoes since Friday.