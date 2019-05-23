“American Taliban” released

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (NBC) – After 17 years in prison, the man commonly known as the “American Taliban,” John Walker Lindh, has been released from prison.
He was sentenced for having gone to Afghanistan before 9-11 and joining the Taliban.
He was there in Afghanistan while the 9-11 attacks took place, and he was arrested by American forces as they invaded the country right after 9-11.
And although he wasn’t involved, John Walker Lindh was also in a prison compound where a revolt happened and a CIA officer was killed.
Now members of that CIA officer’s family are raising questions.
Officials in the Trump Administration are also raising questions about why he was released, and particularly why he was released three years earlier, not serving the full 20 years of his sentence but only 17—apparently because of good behavior because there are numerous U.S. officials who allege that he is still an extremist still supports global jihad and still supports groups like ISIS.
But now he’s out he will continue to be monitored physically, he won’t have a passport, he will be watched.