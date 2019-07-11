Toxic levels of bacteria in creeks from Central Point to Ashland

SOUTHERN OREGON– The Rogue Valley Council of Governments is warning people about water quality levels in the Bear Creek basin.
People are being advised that Bear Creek has exceeded state bacteria standards for swimming and wading.
The creek was tested at every town from Central Point to Ashland.
Jackson Creek in Central Point also has high levels of bacteria. Officials say drinking the water can cause illness and contact with open wounds could cause infection.
“Illegal camping, putting trash, you know, all that stuff has bacteria associated with it and as soon as it gets into the water column, it’s adding to that bacteria load of Bear Creek,” said Craig Tuss, Rogue Valley Council of Governments.
If you have any questions contact the Rogue Valley Council of Governments Natural Resources Department.
