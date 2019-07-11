City of Grants Pass consider formation of fire rescue service district

MEDFORD, Ore. — The city of Grants Pass is looking at options for finding a permanent funding solution for public safety.
The city is considering the formation of a fire rescue service district.
They’ve been looking into it since 2016. It would create a permanent property tax rate and would eliminate the current public safety levy.
“It implements long-range planning and purchases and maintains that same high quality of professional level of service that were used to here in the city of Grants Pass,” Aaron Cubic, City Manager said.
Another public hearing will be held on July 31st. Voters will get to weigh in before anything is made official. It could be on the ballot as soon as this November.
