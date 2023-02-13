Trial date set for man charged in death of Dennis Day

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A case we’ve been covering for years is finally set for trial.

That’s the death of original Disney Mouseketeer Dennis Day.

Prosecutors say handyman Daniel Burda, who was living with Day in Phoenix, Oregon at the time he went missing, shoved the elderly man to the ground in 2018 and let Day die by not taking other actions to prevent it.

Day’s badly decomposed body was eventually found by police large mound of clothes in his own home months after he was reported missing. Oregon State Police had just taken over the case from Phoenix police.

Day’s relatives are now suing Phoenix police and Lieutenant Jeffrey Price for allegedly leading a careless investigation, ruining evidence and causing the family emotional distress, both intentionally and through their own negligence.

Burda has pleaded not guilty.

The criminal case against him was stalled when much of the evidence in the case was deemed inadmissible.

Burda is scheduled for trial on January 22nd of next year.