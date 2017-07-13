Truck hauling “slime eels” overturns on Oregon coast highway

Depoe Bay, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Transportation cleaned up a section of Highway 101 after a truck carrying hagfish, also known as “slime eels” overturned near milepost 131.
Oregon State Police said a truck loaded with containers holding 7,500 pounds of hagfish was unable to stop for an ODOT flagger at a road construction side.
One of the containers came off the truck bed and flew across the highway into the oncoming lane, other containers fell onto the roadway.
When the container struck the oncoming vehicle, it caused a chain-reaction, pushing four vehicles into eachother.
Police said one person received minor injuries.
The eels were going to be shipped to Korea for consumption, police said.
According to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, “Hagfish are a primitive jawless fish similar to lamprey that are plentiful off the Oregon coast and considered a delicacy in Korea and China–though we guess these might not taste too good anymore.”
OSP added when hagfish become stressed, they produce a slime-like substance.
Depoe Bay Fire cleaned up the roadway by hosing off the hagfish and slime. The roadway was reopened by 4:30 p.m.