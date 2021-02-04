Trump asked to testify in Senate trial

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – House Democrats want former President Donald Trump to testify under oath at his Senate impeachment trial.
Former President Trump is charged with inciting a mob of his supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol on January 6th.
In a letter sent to Mr. Trump, House impeachment manager Jamie Raskin asked him to testify before or during the trial about his actions on that day.
The letter says former President Trump can testify as early as Monday to no later than February 11th.
Raskin says if the former president refuses then impeachment managers will use that refusal against him in next week’s trial.
Neither the former president nor his legal team have commented on Raskin’s letter.
The Senate impeachment trial begins on February 9th.