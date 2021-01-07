Trump issues statement on transition of power

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Early Thursday morning, President Trump apparently committed to an orderly transfer of power.
The move came moments after Congress certified the election of President-elect Joe Biden.
White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino released the following statement from the president over Twitter:
“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th. I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!”
Scavino used his own account to tweet the president’s statement after Trump’s Twitter account was suspended following statements on the social media site the company called “severe violations of our civic integrity policy.”