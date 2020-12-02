Trump may announce 2024 presidential bid on Inauguration Day, NBC News reports

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – President Trump is discussing the possibility of announcing his own 2024 presidential bid on Inauguration Day and skipping the swearing-in of his successor. That’s according to NBC News, citing three people familiar with the discussions.
NBC reports “preliminary planning” is underway for a January 20th event to kick off a new Trump presidential bid, though no final decisions have been made, and regardless of the timing of a campaign announcement, Trump is not expected to attend the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.
NBC reports the president does not plan to extend the traditional invitation for Biden to visit the White House ahead of his taking the presidential oath, as then-President Barack Obama did for Donald Trump after the 2016 election, nor does Trump plan to call Biden.
NBC News reports that President Trump is interested in the idea of formally launching a 2024 campaign on Inauguration Day because that’s when he filed for reelection in 2017, and should he announce a reelection bid earlier than Inauguration Day, Trump could still hold a campaign rally on January 20th.