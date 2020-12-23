Home
Trump rejects COVID relief bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) — President Trump is rejecting the $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill passed by Congress after months of gridlock.

In a video posted to Twitter Tuesday, the president complained the bill’s $600 cash payment to Americans is too small.

“I am asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000 or $4,000 for a couple,” Mr. Trump said.

Democrats, who fought for a bigger payment, pounced, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tweeting “Let’s do it!”

Still, time is running short. Most members of Congress left Washington after the bill was passed, and the federal government will shut down Monday if a  spending bill isn’t signed.

