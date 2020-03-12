Two American service members killed in Iraq

TAJI, Iraq (NBC) – Three service members were killed Wednesday, including two Americans, in a rocket attack on a military base in Iraq, according to U.S. officials.
One of the officials said five service members were seriously wounded and evacuated from the Camp Taji base and seven others were still being evaluated.
The U.S. military said the names of those killed would be released after family notifications.
A U.S. military spokesman said about 18 rockets struck the base.
He added that Iraqi security forces found a rocked-rigged truck a few miles away from the camp.
The U.S. has not confirmed who is behind the attack.
Iranian-backed militia groups have been found responsible for similar attacks on bases that house U.S. forces.