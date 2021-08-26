Home
Two arrested in connection with Douglas County murder

Two arrested in connection with Douglas County murder

Crime Local News Top Stories , , , , , ,

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Two people are in the Douglas County Jail charged with murder.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said in mid-August, detectives started investigating the disappearance of 41-year-old James Leroy Hood of Camas Valley. The last known sighting of Hood was on March 11, 2021.

After conducting interviews, police learned he had been murdered in a barn near Winston. His body was reportedly still on the property.

On August 17, police searched the location and found Hood’s remains.

Further investigation led to the arrest of 35-year-old Ashley Tyshanne Reynolds of Roseburg and 33-year-old William Levi McClure of Winston.

They were lodged in the Douglas County Jail on August 25.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 541-440-4458.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »