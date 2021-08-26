Two arrested in connection with Douglas County murder

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Two people are in the Douglas County Jail charged with murder.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said in mid-August, detectives started investigating the disappearance of 41-year-old James Leroy Hood of Camas Valley. The last known sighting of Hood was on March 11, 2021.
After conducting interviews, police learned he had been murdered in a barn near Winston. His body was reportedly still on the property.
On August 17, police searched the location and found Hood’s remains.
Further investigation led to the arrest of 35-year-old Ashley Tyshanne Reynolds of Roseburg and 33-year-old William Levi McClure of Winston.
They were lodged in the Douglas County Jail on August 25.
Anyone with further information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 541-440-4458.