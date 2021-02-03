Home
Two COVID-19 outbreaks reported at Jackson County workplaces

Two COVID-19 outbreaks reported at Jackson County workplaces

Health News Local News Top Stories ,

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Local health officials say there are two new potential COVID-19 workplace outbreaks.

Jackson County Public Health said they’re investigating a possible outbreak at MP Forestry Inc. As of February 3, 13 cases are linked to the outbreak.

Public health officials are also investigating an outbreak associated with Jackson County Fire District #3. So far, seven employees and two close contacts have tested positive for COVID-19.

The news of the outbreaks comes as Jackson County reaches its 104th coronavirus-related death and 7,597 infections.

For more information about the current situation in Jackson County, visit https://bit.ly/3rk7pLH

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »