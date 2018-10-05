Two Jackson County stores fail OLCC compliance test

MEDFORD, Ore. – Two Jackson County stores failed an Oregon Liquor Control Commission test by selling alcohol to a minor.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said they partnered with the OLCC to conduct a “minor decoy compliance test” to combat underage drinking and alcohol-related crashes.
This week, an 18-year-old decoy who was following strict OLCC guidelines visited seven locations to purchase alcohol. He was turned away by numerous stores, but two failed the test. Those stores were Woodland Heights Market on Prune Street in Medford and the Flying Eagle Market on Highway 62 in Eagle Point.
Employees at the stores were issued criminal citations for a misdemeanor violation of Oregon law. Consequences for the businesses could involve fines and/or suspension of the stores’ liquor licenses.
“This is an important program that complements the mission of the JCSO traffic team -to save lives and prevent crashes through impaired driving enforcement,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “By increasing compliance among alcohol retailers, the involved agencies are working to minimize opportunities for minors to purchase alcohol within Jackson County.”
Decoy operations will continue, JCSO said.