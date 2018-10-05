Officer-involved shooting in Klamath County

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – Multiple law enforcement agencies are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Highway 97 between Chiloquin and Klamath Falls.
According to Oregon State Police, the shooting occurred near milepost 258 in the area of Modoc Point Road at about 7:40 a.m.
Highway 97 was shut down due to the police response. As of 9:30 a.m., traffic was being detoured around the site of the incident.
Police say they’re still trying to track down a suspect, identified only as a blonde-haired female with open-toed shoes.
Currently, officers are going through the neighborhood with guns drawn, searching nearby railroad tracks as well. Aerial reconnaissance is also being utilized.
A witness at the scene said one person was killed, but NBC5 News has not yet been able to confirm the report.
No further information was made available.
For updates on Highway 97 road closures, visit https://tripcheck.com/
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.