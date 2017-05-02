Two Medford businesses vandalized, cars damaged

Medford, Ore.- Two Medford businesses will have to replace windows after a vandalism incident Monday.
According to managers, a homeless man broke out windows at both Lithia Toyota and the Mobil gas station on Riverside Avenue. The general sales manager at Lithia told NBC5 News the man broke into the dealership early Monday morning using part of a flag pole. He then called police and reported voices in his head.
Several windows were broken out and three cars were severely damaged.
A similar incident occurred just before at Mobil gas station. Managers there say several windows in its service kiosk were broken out with a heavy ashtray.
The suspect was taken into custody and may face charges.