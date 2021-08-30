Two people die after jumping from bridge over Lake Siskiyou

SHASTA, Calif. – Within the span of one week, two people died in Lake Siskiyou.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said on the evening of Friday, August 20, 21-year-old Aurdi Raheem Murphy of North Carolina jumped from the Wagon Creek Bridge into the water below. He didn’t resurface. His body was recovered by a dive team the next day.
On Friday, August 27, 29-year-old James David Vanaltena of Weed, California jumped from the same bridge. He did not survive. His body was recovered the following day.
In both incidents, bystanders tried to help the men and search and rescue crews combed the surrounding water and shoreline for any sign of them before their bodies were found at the bottom of the lake.
“These are two heartbreaking events that will impact many lives,” the sheriff’s office said. “We send our sincere condolences to the friends and families of Mr. Murphy and Mr. Vanaltena.”
Deputies are reminding the public that it’s both illegal and extremely dangerous to jump from or climb on Wagon Creek Bridge. The danger is amplified because the water level is so low.
“DO NOT jump from the Wagon Creek Bridge at Lake Siskiyou,” deputies said.