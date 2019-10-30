Two vehicles involved in “chase” through downtown Medford, police say

MEDFORD, Ore. – Officers are looking for two drivers involved in what appears to be a chase through Medford.
According to Medford police, a video was posted on a Facebook community group showing two vehicles chasing each other in the downtown area.
Investigators said there were reports the white Cadillac Escalade and white Subaru wagon were intentionally crashing into each other.
MPD said at one point, the vehicles were driving the wrong way on Riverside Avenue before the Subaru broke down on Stewart Avenue near the railroad tracks.
The driver of the Subaru fled the scene before officers arrived and the Escalade was not found.
Anyone with further information is asked to call MPD at 541-774-2250. Refer to case number 19-20765.