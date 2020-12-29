U.S. air travel highest since March

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The TSA says it screened nearly 1.3 million air travelers Sunday, the highest number since the pandemic hit.
According to a TSA tweet, more than one million people have been screened at airports for three consecutive days and seven of the last 11 days.
This comes despite warnings from health experts to stay at home for the holidays to control the spread of COVID-19.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s leading infectious disease expert, says we may see yet another surge in cases after people travel for Christmas and New Year gatherings.