U.S. and Iraq declare ISIS victory in Mosul

Mosul, Iraq (NBC) – Iraq’s prime minister has declared victory against ISIS in Mosul, and the U.S.-led coalition says Iraqi forces have retaken all of the city.
But some fighting still continues there Monday as troops work to clear explosive devices and any remaining ISIS fighters hiding in Mosul’s Old City.
The Old City of Mosul and this is the front line in the fight against ISIS.
The Tigris River for the Iraqi troops who have been doing the ground fighting, for their American advisers who’ve been carrying out the airstrikes in support of the Iraqi ground troops, has always been the objective–because the old city ends at the Tigris River.
There are still some pockets of fighting. It will take some more time for these last pockets to be cleared out.
But the main offensive, nine months of work, nine months of work since this offensive to drive ISIS from Mosul, since it began, that main offensive, has now more or less reached its conclusion.