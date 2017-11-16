Undocumented father seeks sanctuary

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WDSU) – A man has taken sanctuary in a New Orleans church in an effort to avoid deportation.
Jose Torres, an undocumented immigrant, appeared at a news conference Wednesday morning at First Grace United Methodist Church, where he discussed his case.
Torres said recent immigration decisions by President Donald Trump’s administration would put his life and his two daughters, who are U.S. citizens, at risk.
According to organizers, Torres recently received a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement order to self-deport. Torres, whose daughters have health issues, said his children rely on him because of their conditions.
Ahead of Wednesday’s news conference, Torres said he faces immediate threats to his life if he returns to his country of origin. He is requesting a visa as a survivor of human trafficking.
