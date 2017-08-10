Unique summer camp teaches kids diversity through food

Portland, Or.- A unique Portland summer camp is teaching kids about different cultures around the world, through food and games.
“We’re all about tasting everything, trying it and talking about that this food is someone’s favorite food somewhere around the world and we need to give it a try,” Joanna Scooper, founder and teacher at Turnip the Heat Cook School said.
Turnip the Heat Cooking School offers week-long camps for kids ages 5 through eighth grade at Bethany Lutheran Church in Northeast Portland.
Kids learn how to use cutting utensils and make their own lunches.
“I feel like this is a great way to dip our finger into all different cultures which I think is important for kids to get exposure to. I think in Oregon, we don’t have a super diverse population,” Scooper said. “I’m not an expert on Kenya, or Brazil but we can expose kids through a flavor, an art style or a game so hopefully as they continue on through life, they’re more open to those experiences and trying new things.”
Scooper says the kids eat foods at camp that they would probably never normally try at home.
“It’s really moving to me to see kids exploring culture through food which I think is really important,” Scooper said.
Original article on KGW. Read more here.