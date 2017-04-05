Unknown woman found near Fresno claims to be mermaid, has webbed feet

Fresno County, Calif. (KGPE. KSEE)– A woman was found near Table Mountain, California on Tuesday morning–and she doesn’t seem to know who she is. She also claimed to be mermaid.
A driver passing by found an almost fully naked woman walking in the middle of the street.
It was on Millerton Road at Brighton Crest, near Table Mountain Casino around 3:00 a.m.
Police said she claimed to be a “mermaid.”
Fresno Police Lieutenant Mark Hudson said, “She was wet, she said she had been in the lake, said she needed help and needed to be taken to the hospital.”
The driver took her to Saint Agnes Hospital to get checked out.
That’s when police began to question her.
She gave police a name of “Joanna” but says she didn’t know how she ended up there.
“We did go through records after fingerprinting her and we still did not come up with her identity.”
The woman stands 5’4” tall and weighs 150 pounds.
Police think she could be between 17 and 20 years old.
She has webbed toes on both feet.
Local resident Karon Renwick said, “There are some strange things that happen up here. We’re in the mountains.”
Renwick said the woman is lucky she didn’t get hit on Millerton Road.
Fresno police said she is safe now and hope someone who knows her will call them.
“We’re trying to piece together information to try and identify this person,” said Lt. Hudson. “And by the number of shares, comments and likes on our Facebook page… she may be identified sooner than later.”