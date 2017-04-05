Klamath Co. Corrections officer pleads guilty to sexual misconduct

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Corrections officer has pleaded guilty to charges of sexual misconduct and official misconduct after it was revealed he had a relationship with a female jail inmate.
According to Oregon State Police, On March 14, Klamath County Jail staff became aware of a possible relationship involving 26-year-old Officer Bradley Marc Davis and a female inmate.
The inmate admitted to detectives there was sexual contact between her and Davis.
Davis was placed on administrative leave following the disclosure.
OSP completed an investigation and determined Davis had committed two misdemeanor crimes.
On April 4, Davis was charged with custodial sexual misconduct in the second degree and official misconduct in the first degree.
The next day, Davis pleaded guilty to the charges and officially resigned from his position at the jail, according to the sheriff’s office.
Davis had been employed as a corrections deputy since August 2015.
The following paragraph was included in a press release about the incident:
Sheriff Chris Kaber wishes everyone to know that those entrusted with the safekeeping of our community will always be held responsible to the highest standards of personal and public conduct.