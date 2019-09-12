Up to 13,000 acres slated for prescribed burns near Crater Lake

CHEMULT, Ore. – Prescribed burns are expected to cover thousands of acres of forestland near Crater Lake.
The U.S. Forest Service said they plan to start treating up to 13,000 acres about 10 miles southwest of Chemult in the Fremont-Winema National Forest.
Crews will drop incendiary devices to spark fires in an effort to reduce the buildup of dead and downed vegetation which could fuel an out-of-control wildfire in the future.
The treatment area starts about four miles west of the Diamond Lake junction and extends seven miles south to the boundary of Crater Lake National Park.
Prescribed fire activity in the area is expected to last for two to four days. Smoke from the burns may be visible from parts of Highway 97, Highway 138 and surrounding areas.
For the latest updates, visit https://www.facebook.com/SCOFMPFIREINFO/