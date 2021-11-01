Upper Klamath Lake health advisory lifted

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Officials are rescinding a public health advisory for Upper Klamath Lake that was issued due to the presence of potentially harmful algae blooms.

The Oregon Health Authority said earlier this year, they detected the presence of cyanobacteria and the toxins they produce in the lake.

People were advised to avoid swimming and high-speed water activities where microscopic water particles could be accidentally ingested or inhaled. While toxins are not absorbed through the skin, people with sensitive skin could develop a rash if they come into contact with affected water.

Recent monitoring confirmed the level of cyanotoxins in the lake is low enough for the health advisory to be lifted.

Visitors to the lake are still advised to watch out for areas that look suspicious.

For more information and details about how to spot a bloom, visit https://www.oregon.gov/OHA/PH/HealthyEnvironments/Recreation/HarmfulAlgaeBlooms/Pages/index.aspx