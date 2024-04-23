City of Brookings continues opposition on Offshore Wind Energy Project

Posted by Jenna King April 22, 2024

BROOKINGS, Ore. —The Brookings City Council discussed the opposition to the Bureau of Oregon Energy Management’s Offshore Wind Energy Project proposed for the Oregon coast Monday.

BOEM is looking to add offshore wind farms in areas that cover over 200,000 acres ranging around 18 to 32 miles off the coast of Curry and Coos County.

NBC5 News previously reported the city of Brookings is not alone in opposing this project. Dozens of coastal organizations and tribal bodies have submitted letters to Governor Tina Kotek’s office urging her to delay the lease auction for the offshore wind energy project.

The city is concerned with what it calls  a r rushed process, and lack of communication from the federal government. A letter of opposition was drafted to be submitted to the BOEM.

“In addition to the tribes, Oregon fisherman from numerous organizations, the Curry and Coos County Commissioners, this city council, and others have all vehemently opposed this BOEM project and made their view known yet the same theme continues we remain discounted,” said Mayor, Isaac Hodges.

The Brookings City Council unanimously voted to approve the letter opposing the project, asking for more consideration from the federal government.

To learn more about the project go to boem.gov.

