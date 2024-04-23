Wildlife Images reopens almost 4 months after sudden closure

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – “We are open,” that’s the message from Wildlife Images Rehabilitation and Education Center according to a post on the organization’s facebook page.

NBC5 sat down in an exclusive interview with Dave Siddeon, Executive Director of Wildlife Images who says the wildlife park is in fact reopened after almost four months.

They closed to the public back in December citing a “sudden and significant” change in front staff is what caused them to close their doors. At the time they said the closure would allow their animal services team to focus on saving wildlife while they trained new front-of-house staff.

For those who spent Earth Day at the rehabilitation center, they had their choice of Keeper Talks on Darwin the Box Turtle or Buddy the Great Horned Owl. Additionally there was education on the clinic and on otter enrichment, plus every visitor went home with a free tree in honor of Earth Day.

In a message to facebook Monday, Siddeon says the changes they’ve made give a whole new feeling to the park.