Coastal farm and Ranch challenge of champions finale at the Expo

WHITE CITY, Ore. – The 2022 Coastal farm and Ranch challenge of champions finale begins Friday night.

People can watch the professional bull riders at the Jackson County Expo.

The organization has been hosting bull riding events since 2009 and has done more than 25 events and 6 state tours.

“We have a race for top bull rider and it’s going to come down to wire and both nights are important to each one and we are going to get a lot of action on Friday night and a lot of action on Saturday night so come out and see both nights and bring the family”

The event is Friday and Saturday night at 7:30 pm.

You can buy tickets in person or online at cctbullriding.com.