MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford police said there’s been an arrest connected to the second vandalism of the menorah at Vogel Plaza.

Last week Isaiah Cleveland was arrested for vandalizing it the first time.

But after his arrest the menorah was vandalized again.

Medford police looked at available footage and said Cleveland was behind the 2nd crime as well.

We reached out to police Thursday to find out if it still thinks religion was not a factor in the crime.

MPD said it wasn’t available for an interview.