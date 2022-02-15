Daily Olympic Briefing: All eyes on the skies on Day 12

Each day of the 2022 Winter Games, NBC Olympics will run down every sport in action, highlighting the biggest athletes and marquee events. Every single event streams live on NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock, and many are also on the TV networks of NBC. Visit the Olympic schedule page for listings sorted by sport and TV network.

On Day 13, the U.S. has medal contenders in men’s slopestyle and aerials finals, and the men’s hockey quarterfinals feature the top-seeded Americans.

All times listed below are Eastern Time on the night of Tuesday, February 15 or the morning of Wednesday, February 16.

Freestyle Skiing

Freeski Slopestyle & Aerials

All events also stream live on Peacock Event Time (ET) How to Watch Men’s Slopestyle Final