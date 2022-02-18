Daily Olympic Briefing: Mikaela Shiffin's last shot at Olympic medal comes on Day 15

Each day of the 2022 Winter Games, NBC Olympics will run down every sport in action, highlighting the biggest athletes and marquee events. Every single event streams live on NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock, and many are also on the TV networks of NBC. Visit the Olympic schedule page for listings sorted by sport and TV network.

On Day 15, two-time gold medalist David Wise leads U.S. podium threats in ski halfpipe, figure skating concludes with the pairs’ free skate and Mikaela Shiffrin races in the final Alpine event.

All times listed below are Eastern Time on the night of Friday, February 18 or the morning of Saturday, February 19.

Freestyle Skiing

Freeski Halfpipe

All events also stream live on Peacock Event Time (ET) How to Watch Men’s Final