Drug overdose deaths hover near record, CDC says

(CNN) New provisional data from the CDC shows that drug overdose deaths are hovering at near-record levels.

Those deaths are only slightly less than the record levels reached during the pandemic.

According to the new data, just under 110,000 people died from drug overdoses in the 12-month period ending January 2023.

Synthetic opioids including fentanyl were involved in more than two-thirds of overdose deaths.

Psycho-stimulants like methamphetamine were involved in nearly a third and cocaine in about a quarter.

