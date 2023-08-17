Evacuee details escape from Head Fire, says several structures were lost

YREKA, Calif. – Evacuees of the Head Fire in Siskiyou County are gathering at a Red Cross Shelter.

One man details how he narrowly escaped the fire.

“We had to go toward the fire to get out on Scott River Road so we’re coming down Mill Creek Road and there it is we’re filming it and my wife is just freaking out.”

Tim Harris and his wife were able to escape the head fire on Tuesday night.

They shot video driving away and evacuating from their home in Scott Bar.

The Head Fire is burning just miles from their home just like last year’s McKinney Fire.

“McKinney fire was coming downhill toward our house, this one would be coming uphill so we had to get out and that was the scary part,” Harris said. “We had to get out before it came up the hill because we would have been trapped.”

Harris said there’s been at least a few structures affected by the fire.

“In between 96 and Scott Bar, the town basically, and the community center in Scott Bar, about three houses have been lost,” he said.

Harris is staying at the Kahtishraam Wellness Center in Yreka.

He said the shelter, set up by the Red Cross, has been a big help.

Now, he and his wife are left waiting, hoping to go back home soon.

“It’s still only 2… 3 miles from our house,” Harris said. “So it still could take our house and it’s still this gut wrenching feeling. We know god, feel god, is going to protect it. So, I have some comfort there because he did last year and I feel like he’s going to do it again this year for us.”

Harris tells us they are in the middle of building their house in Scott Bar and hope to complete it soon.

As far as structure loss goes, the Klamath National Forest said initial indications show there could be structures damaged or destroyed, but it’s too early to say yet.

