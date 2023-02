SALEM, Ore. – Local private firefighting company Grayback Forestry is accepting applications for this summer’s fire season.

It said the applications are for all locations and various positions.

Grayback said they are offering federal contracts, entry level roles and other options.

If you are interested in entry level positions, you need to be at least 18 years old be in good shape and attend a five-day training course.

For applications visit their website graybackforestry.com.