Helicopter owned by Ashland-based company crashes, killing at least one

MEDFORD, Ore.- At least one person is dead after a helicopter owned by an Ashland-based company crashed in Central Texas.

The helicopter, owned by Cobra Aviation Services, crashed near Sterling City due to unknown circumstances.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, the November 29th crash was fatal. While it has not yet been confirmed, an unofficial report from the Aviation Safety Network claims two occupants in the helicopter were killed.

An investigation has been opened on the crash, but NTSB’s preliminary report isn’t ready at this time.

