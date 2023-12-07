Southern Oregon Goodwill is donating winter clothes to the Jackson Co. Jail

Posted by Lauren Pretto December 6, 2023

MEDFORD, Ore.- Southern Oregon Goodwill is donating winter clothes to Jackson County’s Jail.

According to a Facebook post from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Corrections Division consistently faces a problem of releasing individuals who were arrested with little clothing. In the past, deputies would bring in their personal clothing to donate, but as the weather has gotten colder, they’ve been running out.

“They [Jackson County Sheriff’s Office] reached out and asked if we would be interested in donating and we jumped on the opportunity to be able to support our community,” Southern Oregon Goodwill’s Director of Operations Johanna Brewer told NBC5.

Goodwill donated men and women’s shoes, pants, shirts, sweatshirts and coats. Brewer said they have two additional boxes they’re sending to the jail as well.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Lauren Pretto
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Lauren Pretto grew up in Livermore, California and attended University of California, Santa Cruz, graduating with a double major in Film/Digital Media and Literature with a concentration in Creative Writing. Lauren is a lover of books, especially Agatha Christie and Gothic novels. When her nose isn't buried in a book, she knits, bakes, and writes.
Skip to content