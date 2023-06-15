Housing park for Almeda Fire survivors delayed until at least Spring 2024

lmeda

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore.- Over a hundred housing units for AFire survivors will not be available this year as many had hoped.

The units at ‘Royal Oaks Mobil Manor’ are not ready, according to the state.

Oregon Housing and Community Services said the homes at Royal Oaks Mobil Manor are “not suitable, healthy, or safe to live in.”

The affordable housing development is expected to have 140 modular units.

OHCS, the housing authority of Jackson County and ACCESS are all involved in the project.

In January, ACCESS told NBC5 it was originally scheduled to open this summer.

However, OHCS maintains that it was going to open this Fall.

Now, OHCS say the earliest it will open is Spring 2024, delaying it at least six months.

The property is located on South Pacific Highway, replacing the previous Royal Oaks development that burned down in the September 8th, 2020 Almeda Fire.

OHCS said ACCESS called applicants to inform them of the delay and offer additional rental assistance and housing navigation services.

OHCS tells NBC5 they are committed to providing safe and healthy housing.

The agency says wildfire survivors have waited too long already for these homes

