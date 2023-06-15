New parking & bag policy in place at Expo

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – If you are heading to Rogue Music Fest this week organizers want you to familiarize yourself with the parking and bag policies.

The Expo said there will be several different parking options within walking distance.

One is for members of the Founders Club.

Raving Fan parking is by the family fun center, while Back 40 parking is off Gebhard Road and will be accessed using a temporary pedestrian bridge set up over Bear Creek.

Another important thing to remember is the clear bag policy.

No other bags will be allowed at the event due to security reasons.

“We are not allowed to bring outside food and drinks, no weapons will be allowed either, the bags actually help with security purposes to get you through the gate, quickly and everything to get into the event. all clear bags will be of course subject to search as well.”, said Helen Baker, Jackson County Expo.

The expo also said it changed its re-entry policy. People can now leave and come back.

All this information can be found on attheexpo.com.

