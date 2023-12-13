Inside Look at RogueX Recreational Building

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Rogue Credit Union Community Complex, also known as RogueX, is just a handful of weeks away from opening after years of development.

The huge gymnasium space is super versatile, you can play anything from volleyball games, to pickleball games, and of course, with eight full-size basketball courts, you could definitely shoot some hoops.

Rogue X is described as a state-of-the-art Events and Aquatic Center.

It has a 75,000-square-foot gymnasium or event center, a 6,000-square-foot recreational pool and aquatic center, with water slides and a lazy river. And they say it also has the largest competitive pool in the region.

Medford City Manager Brian Sjothun said, “So we’re extremely excited that we’re getting at this point now to see everything coming together. And it won’t be long before kids and families are here playing.”

Brian Sjothun is the City Manager of Medford and one of the leading advocates for a space like RogueX in this community. He says he grew up with a rec center available to him and says it’s important for families to have.

“So, I know what facilities like this do for kids and families,” added Sjothun. “And hopefully, we’re providing positive recreational experiences. Prevention is so much cheaper than enforcement. And this is a great prevention facility.”

Rich Rosenthal is Medford Director of Parks and Recreations and the Facilities Department, he says that investing in the community can lead to so many opportunities for families.

“And who knows what’s going to happen as a result of that. Could Medford have a future Olympian as a result of a facility like this?And those types of stories I’m really excited about seeing the many chapters that will be written in people’s lives as a result of this,” said Rosenthal.

Rosenthal added that there’s much to enjoy in the space can also be used for nonathletic events. He says the possibilities are endless but would not have been possible without the hard work of city officials and those within the community.

Rosenthal added, “And it’s been a lot of lots of people involved that refuse to give up on the concept of Medford could be the city that has something like this and that you don’t have to get in your car and go somewhere else to be able to experience this.”

The facility is opening up to the public on January 6. For schedules, pass options, and upcoming events go to: https://roguexmedford.com/

