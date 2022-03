KLAMATH FALLS, Ore — A 15-year-old Henley high school senior was just named a National Merit Scholar finalist.

Charlie Xu scored in the top 1 percent on both the PSAT and SAT.

Nearly 1.5 million students take the test and 15 thousand are notified that they’re finalists.

Charlie comes from a family that immigrated from china 20 years ago.

He speaks fluent Chinese and English and is 2 years younger than his classmates.