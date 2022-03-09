Power to Ukraine’s Chernobyl nuclear facility cut off

UKRAINE – Ukraine’s Chernobyl nuclear power plant, seized by Russian forces, has lost power.

Wednesday, the International Energy Agency tweeted that it has been informed by Ukraine of the power loss but it sees “no critical impact” on the plant’s safety.

The IAEA announcement comes after Ukrainian security and intelligence officials warned of a possible radiation leak.

Wednesday, Ukraine’s foreign minister said reserve diesel generators only have a 48-hour capacity to power the plant. After that, cooling systems for still-radioactive spent fuel rods in storage will stop and make radiation leaks imminent.

Ukrainian officials are calling on the international community to demand a cease-fire from Russia so workers can restore power.