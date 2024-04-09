Lake County Airport to receive $448k in federal funds

WASHINGTON, DC — The Lake County Airport is one of five Oregon airports to receive a total of $1.45 million in federal aid.

The announcement comes from Oregon U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, who say the grants will go toward construction, infrastructure rehabilitation and more.

“Oregonians count on local airports in their communities for jobs, economic vitality, public safety and much more that strengthen quality of life,” Wyden said. “I’m glad these Oregon communities have earned these federal airport investments, and I’ll keep battling for similar resources throughout our state.”

“Oregon’s regional airports serve as vital hubs for our communities, supporting local businesses, connecting travelers to world-class recreational opportunities, and providing essential lifelines during natural disasters,” said Merkley. “These federal investments will modernize infrastructure at airports across Oregon – in urban, suburban, and rural communities – ensuring safety and fostering economic success in our state.”

In addition to Lake County, Scappoose, Bend Municipal, Albany Municipal and Columbia Gorge Regional/The Dalles Municipal airports also earned federal funds.

The $448,000 portion awarded to the Lake County Airport will be used to update an exiting master plan.

“The Lake County Airport has many new opportunities to explore and develop,” said Lake County Commissioner Barry Shullanberger. “This funding for an updated master plan will help the airport take the next steps to plan for future services. We are very excited to be moving forward and appreciate the funding!”

Here’s a breakdown of how the funds will be distributed and used:

· Lake County, $448,000 to update an existing master plan for the airport.

· Scappoose, $358,234 for construction on taxi lanes and more.

· Bend Municipal $315,000 for work on taxi lanes.

· Albany Municipal, $200,000 for rehabilitation work on hangars.

· Columbia Gorge Regional/The Dalles Municipal $138,667 on construction of a fuel apron.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.