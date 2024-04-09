Winner comes forward after $1.3B Powerball ticket sold in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. — The winner of this weekend’s $1.326 billion dollar Powerball drawing came forward Monday to claim their prize.

After 40 consecutive Powerball drawings without a grand prize winner, a single ticket purchased on Saturday in Portland won.

“I want to congratulate the winner on this life changing moment. No one in Oregon has ever won a prize on this scale, and it’s a very exciting for our staff and players,” said Oregon Lottery Director Mike Wells. “Even if you aren’t holding the winning ticket, all of our players support programs and services statewide that receive Lottery dollars.”

According to the Oregon Lottery, this is the fourth largest Powerball jackpot in the game’s history and the winning ticket was sold at a Plaid Pantry in Northeast Portland near PDX.

That store will receive a bonus of $100,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The winner has not yet been identified, but minus a few exceptions Oregon law states that players cannot remain anonymous.

The Oregon Lottery says the largest Powerball prize previously won in Oregon was a $340 million jackpot in 2005 and the last time a Powerball jackpot was won in the state was in 2018, when a Salem man won $150.4 million.

