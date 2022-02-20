LIVE UPDATES: News, results, recaps from final day of competition at 2022 Winter Olympics

Posted by Newsroom Staff February 19, 2022

Mikaela Shiffrin skis the mixed team event – Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 Winter Olympics draw to a close with gold medal games in women’s curling and men’s hockey, plus Mikaela Shiffrin’s final medal opportunity comes in the Alpine skiing mixed team. Meanwhile, medals are awarded in four-man bobsled and women’s 30km cross-country skiing, and the top figure skaters return to the ice for the exhibition gala. Stay tuned for updates throughout the night…

