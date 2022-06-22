North Medford High School student wins prestigious statewide scholarship

MEDFORD, Ore.– A North Medford High School student won a $10,000 scholarship for her work in the Classroom Law Project.

Alazay Sanders isn’t just a first generation college students he’s the first person in her family to graduate high school.

The Ridgley Scholarship is awarded to a graduating senior from Oregon that participated in a civic engagement activity.

She is the first student from Southern Oregon to win the Ridgley Scholarship.

Sanders was on the mock trial team at North Medford all four years she was there.

She said, “My sister had just passed away and so I was kind of failing at everything in life and then I met Mr. Steckbauer and I got into mock trial and everything changed from there.”

Sanders now plans on attending the University of Portland.

She plans on majoring in criminology and minoring in communication.

Her teacher tells us that he and all her classmates agree no one deserves this prestigious scholarship more than her.