Rooster Park in Rogue River to partially open for Rooster Crow

ROGUE RIVER Ore.– Rooster Park in Rogue River is almost ready to open after 2 years of work.

Members of the National Guard are still working on the park so it can partially open for this weekend’s Rooster Crow festivities.

The Guard will finish their work Friday, then hand the park off to the city for some finishing touches.

For the Rooster Crow this weekend, the pavilion will be ready for the festival, as well as a water feature.

Project lead Darcy Ailles said, “We’re extremely happy to be here in rogue river. The city has been nothing but gracious. We would love to thank our community partners for the subject matter expertise they’ve given some of our guys.”

The city plans to have the park completely finished by the fall.

The unfinished portions of the park will be fenced off for the Rooster Crow this weekend.