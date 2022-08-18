OHA and ODE give update on COVID-19 protocols heading into school year

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Department of Education held a joint meeting today as kids get ready to head back-to-school.

They said there will be no new COVID-19 changes to health and safety protocols.

In the spring, the OHA said schools no longer needed to use contact tracing or have students and staff quarantine, after being in close contact.

All schools will continue to have in-person classes with no mask mandate in place by the state.

The OHA made it clear that all COVID-19 related guidance will be left to local school and health officials.

“Each school district will be creating the mitigation protocols calls locally,” director of ODE Colt Gill said. “In most cases they will follow the CDC guidance and what we have on our website available to them. They make other decisions that are through collaboration through their local public health authority.”

The OHA added there will be no vaccination requirement for children anytime soon.

But they encourage families to schedule COVID-19 vaccinations for their kids before the school year starts.

ODE recommends parents contact their child’s school to find out what COVID-19 guidelines are in place.