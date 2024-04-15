Pro-Palestine protesters shut down Golden Gate Bridge, I-5

SAN FRANCISCO – A group of Pro-Palestinian activists shut down California’s Golden Gate bridge as well as a stretch of I-5 in Oregon Monday.

Demonstrators locked themselves together blocking traffic on the bridge, calling for an end to U.S. funding for Israel’s war against Hamas. Their banners said, “END THE SIEGE ON GAZA NOW,” and “STOP THE WORLD FOR GAZA.”

Over 60 Bay Area residents arrived Monday morning for the protest. They say they plan to shut down the bridge until they are removed.

Its just one of many protests around the United States Monday calling for the end to military action inside Gaza.

A group of protesters in Eugene were blocking I-5 traffic near the Barlow Bridge Monday morning. According to Oregon State Police, the protesters were given orders to disperse before dozens were arrested for disorderly conduct. Traffic along the freeway was stopped for nearly 45 minutes. Law enforcement remained in the area as people continued to gathered along the highway.

Meanwhile others blocked a highway in Oakland, and midwestern protesters blocked part of O’Hare Airport in Chicago.

